Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $193.11. 216,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

