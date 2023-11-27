Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.13. 603,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,723. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

