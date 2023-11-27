iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,905. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.