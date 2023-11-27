Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $1,796,045,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

