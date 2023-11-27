Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.74. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 676 shares traded.

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

