Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.60. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 608,253 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $674.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of -0.42.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 3,633,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

