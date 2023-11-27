DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.06. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 44,348 shares trading hands.

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $1,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

