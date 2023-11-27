Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.58. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 82,362 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.58 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $151,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

