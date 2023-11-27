Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.00 and last traded at $253.75, with a volume of 22064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $252.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

