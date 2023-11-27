Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.35

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.35 and last traded at $160.62, with a volume of 45028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

