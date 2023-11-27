Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.33

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 197073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.