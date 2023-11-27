CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.75

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 95980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

CECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

