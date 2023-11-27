Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Up 10.8%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 179,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 137,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Thermal Energy International Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$32.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Thermal Energy International had a return on equity of 106.18% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.21 million for the quarter.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

