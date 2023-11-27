Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,693 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.69% of Crane worth $66,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $108.35 on Monday. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

