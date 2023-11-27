Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $59,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

