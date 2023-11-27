Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3,413.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE THO opened at $100.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

