Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,343 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BTZ opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.