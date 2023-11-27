Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

