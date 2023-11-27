Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DTE stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.