Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $338,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

