Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of FMC worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,341,000 after purchasing an additional 101,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

