Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 342,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

