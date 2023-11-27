Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,959 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,294 shares of company stock valued at $982,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

TCBI stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.