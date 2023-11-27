Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.24. 20,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.