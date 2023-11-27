Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.85% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.63. 2,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,721. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

