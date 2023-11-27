iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

