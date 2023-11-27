Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. 701,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588,457. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

