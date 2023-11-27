Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.63. 7,354,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,193,125. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $393.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

