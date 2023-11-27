Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.74. 1,059,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

