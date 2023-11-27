Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 23,141 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

