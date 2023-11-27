Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 34,239 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $82.88. 16,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

