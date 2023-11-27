Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,457 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.70% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $359,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 116,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS SHYD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,585 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

