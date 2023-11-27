Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.56. 1,067,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.91 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

