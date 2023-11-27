Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. 36,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,608. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
