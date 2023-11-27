Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.93. The company had a trading volume of 110,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

