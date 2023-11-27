iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 267,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,863. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

