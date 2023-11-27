Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,321,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after buying an additional 97,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

