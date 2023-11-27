The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,498 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $395.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

