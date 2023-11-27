State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Allstate worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $137.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

