State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 50,021 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,021 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WEC opened at $81.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

