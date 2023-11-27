State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $33.21 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $330,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $313,868,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

