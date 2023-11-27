Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Envista worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Envista by 19.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envista by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 59.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 233,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

NVST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.