Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.65 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.83. 9,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

