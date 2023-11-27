Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 829,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 19,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

