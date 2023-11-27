Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.83 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,034 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $87.89. 156,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,179. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

