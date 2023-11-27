Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 435 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WEX by 55.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399 shares of company stock worth $614,354. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,490. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.35.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

