Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,536. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
