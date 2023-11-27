Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 20,405 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,544,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,092. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.