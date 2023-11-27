Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Lantheus worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.2 %

LNTH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.94. 38,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

