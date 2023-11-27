Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 97,499 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,499 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of loanDepot worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:LDI opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,790.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,226,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,207 shares of company stock valued at $193,014 and have sold 32,848 shares valued at $59,307. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
